Iconography & Graphics

Design Brief

I need a graphic designer to create a system of iconography (icons and graphics of graduated sizes and complexity) and illustrations for use in a software product for SaaS subscription management.

We have a visual brand, logo, and brand guidelines, but we need to extrapolate that into engaging visuals throughout the product and on our website for greater consistency between those environments.

Right now we're using stock icons, but I'd really like to move to something that feels more high-end.