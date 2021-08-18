Freelance Assistant Designer

Design Brief

About the Company:

Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's leading designer lifestyle brands and is internationally recognized for celebrating the essence of “classic American cool” style, featuring preppy with twist designs.

Department Description:

The MSW division consists of the following teams:

Design - designing and follow trends for seasonal collections.

Merchandising and Sales - Responsible for the implementation of a successful product merchandising strategy that meets consumer needs and volume goals. Key contact to support all country sales teams with presenting the collection, support key account meetings and ensure effective and consistent communication between division, country sales, and retail.

Sourcing and Development

Planning - Drivers of the monthly demand forecasting for the replenishment business and managing the fashion projections for wholesale.

Planning and Control - Act as the interface between the division, central ops, and finance

Position Description and Responsibilities:

As an Assistant Designer for Shirts working in the Menswear Division, you will be part of the Shirts design team for designing and executing seasonal collections for the product category. The Shirts product groups exist out of casual shirting, tailored shirting, and ties. You will work closely with the Designer and Sr. designer in the team, the developers from the development team, the merchandise team, and the Design Director for the planning and development of the collection each season. You will report to the Designer.

Among other you will be responsible for:

Assist design team in researching trends and performing market research that works into the Tommy Hilfiger Menswear brand strategy

Preparing all design sheets and boards for both Shirts and Ties for divisional presentations

Preparing all selected and confirmed styles to be computerized and design sheets completed to a high standard for sending to buying offices globally.

Design in both in 2D (illustrator)

Develop sketches and color ups in alignment with the Global Design Brief and merchandising range plan using initial research, support and attend sketch/proto review, and revise sketches based on feedback received before and during sketch/ proto review.

Support fittings in collaboration with Designer and Senior Designer, Technical Development and Product Development

Compile and maintain Shirts library by archiving Design input (e.g sketches (digital library), fabrics, samples)

Preparing handloom sheets

Design 2D fabric CADS

Making sure that the Tommy D.N.A. is seen in each garment.

Developing an understanding of fabrics to work with Senior Designer and Developer for the selection of fabrics for each collection.

Working to the Divisional Calendar to meet deadlines

Requirements:

Fashion Degree

Excellent computer skills (Illustrator/Photoshop) & hand-drawn skills.

Fluent in English both written and verbal as English is the working language of the company

Is able to work in a hectic environment and has a hands-on mentality

High productivity is demanded

Team player

Structured and well organized

To be successful in this position you need to have a good understanding of the latest outerwear trends and the ability to translate them into a commercial product. It is important that you are able to work independently as well as in a team and that you also enjoy working in a busy, changeable environment. To be able to work well with other teams you need to have strong communicational skills.