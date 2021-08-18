Looking for branding partners

Design Brief

Hi everyone,

I am Dylan de Heer, one of the co-founders of Square One, a new Digital Design Business in the heart of Amsterdam.

This brief is actually not a design brief, but more of an open call to find eager and talented designers (or agencies) to collaborate with in the future. We're looking to expand our network with those that can help us build really cool digital brands.

We do our fair share of branding as well. but we love collaborating with others. So if you think you got what it takes and are fighting for a happier future, reply to this message by sending me your Public Portfolio, your LinkedIn, and anything else you think is relevant.

Also, to skim through the bots. Start your message with "Big Purple Eggplant", let's see how crazy things can get. 🎉

Cheers,

Dylan de Heer