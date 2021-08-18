Website design and development

Design Brief

We are a premier offset company based in Bangalore and are actively involved in the print and packaging industry for the past four decades. We are currently expanding our array of services to meet the growing needs of our customers and we would like to revamp our existing website to highlight the same.

The link for our website is www.tholasiprints.com. Let us know your technical recommendations about the website and if we can reuse the same code for further development or if it has to be built from scratch

Apart from the static website mentioned, we are also planning to develop an eCommerce portal for one of our D2C food brands.

In addition to the development of the websites, we would also like to know if you offer digital marketing services such as Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, and search engine advertisement which can improve brand visibility and create increased awareness among the target audience ultimately leading to greater conversion

It would be helpful if you could share a list of websites (both static and e-commerce) that your firm has designed and developed which can serve as a reference