Ad creative assets

Design Brief

We are looking for a creative graphic designer to work with us on our first marketing campaign. We would like two ads for three buckets of personas (6 in total)

For context, we are a digitally enabled consumer service empowering consumers to return online purchases without leaving their homes. We pick up the items from our customer's doorsteps, box and tape them, print and attach return labels, and ship them on their behalf.

We are looking for someone with experience building ad creatives for consumer services and digitally native brands. Additionally, it is preferred that you have branding strategy experience.