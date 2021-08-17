Design Brief

We’re looking to hire a top web design and development agency that wants to add a major project to its portfolio. We’re a fastly growing writing and book production company that’s currently going through a major branding makeover.

We’ve already got a solid partner for the rebranding piece but we need a creative, sharp, and speedy team to take our visuals and brand message, and turn that into a market-leading and highly converting storefront.

We need:

Full web design (UI / UX): Great and intuitive customer experience (super user friendly) and awesome visual appeal.

Full website development.

Things that are crucial for us with the development of the new website:

Well integrated with Shopify, Salesforce, and other platforms.

SEO friendly

Easy to edit content (we want to easily be able to add and edit content to the website; pages, blog, etc.)

Compatible with our current backend

Fast and responsive

Well automated

Enables proper URL structuring

And a few more vital points.

Besides a solid website, there’s a special part of this project that separates it from the typical web design project;

We need a very custom-built shopping experience. Imagine a seamless, step-by-step ordering process similar to a dominant pizza chain. It should allow clients to purchase services intuitively, with as little typing and clicks as possible, and maximizing total order value in the process. All whilst integrating perfectly with Shopify and other tools we need.

We can share more details about this exciting part of the project if we pick you out as a potentially good partner!

Please start your message/application with “pizza chain” so I know you read the whole thing. Will ensure I get to your proposal first.

We’d like to learn a little about your agency, your working process, the team who handles these sorts of projects, and then see some visuals of other custom websites you’ve designed and developed. We need to see live sites your team has built! (bonus if it’s custom Shopify stores).

Pumped to connect with you!