Branding, Visual Designer - Guile

Design Brief

Hey guys,

We are looking to hire an experienced and talented contractor who can help us with our Creative/Art Direction, Branding, Website Design and support our marketing efforts i.e. e-mail marketing campaigns, social media content, etc. We also need someone who can help guide our UI/UX designers as they are designing our mobile and web applications.

About Guile - We are launching 2 new tech platforms, dedicated to supporting the barbering and male grooming industry. Our platforms:

Guile Business Platform

Our platform serves the entire male grooming industry. To start we are supporting barbershops, hair salons (and eventually tattoo parlors) offering:

Automated online booking, cashless payments, loyalty programs, e-commerce

Individual digital resumes and booking profile pages for staff (barbers and hairstylists)

Integrations with social media

On-going professional photography/videography services (i.e Airbnb)

Career advice and coaching, automated tax reporting, and personal goal/financial tracking to help support business owners.

Etc





Guile Media Platform

Our platform first-ever learning management system - i.e. Coursera, edX, etc - designed specifically for the barbering industry offering:

Digital content playground for manufacturers that we are partnering with - i.e. Gillette, American Crew, Andis, etc - to collaborate with talented barbers and stylists to create mini online classes and product tutorials.

Classes for barbers and stylists to teach them how to improve their haircutting skills and product tutorials on how to use products to sell in their clientele in-shop.

Classes for shop owners would teach about financial literacy i.e. how to obtain a barber license, ongoing tax advice, personal finance management, etc.

Classes for clientele would offer a personalized experience with step-by-step tutorials showing men how to use products to improve their hair care, beard care, and skin care.

Barbers and stylists selected as educators in our media platform would earn money off of all classes sold online globally i.e. Tidal, OnlyFans, etc.

This is a premium, MasterClass style experience for Men's Grooming.





Our team:

Myself (10+ years in IT/Field Sales, Customer Success, Strategy)

1 Content Delivery & Social Media Marketing Manager (also our overall project manager for all marketing related activities)

1 Head of SEO Director

1 Marketing Ops Automation / Data Analyst

1 Elite Lead Copywriter

1 Brand Strategy Consultant & Chief Editor

2 Full Stack Devs

1 Creative Studio Team (CTO, Creative Director, Product Manager, and UI/UX designers helping with Product Development, UX Strategy, Research, Wireframing across Mobile & Web applications)

Our team is distributed all around the US! We like the freedom to live and work where we choose 🏝

We're open to all tools for collaboration. Today, we communicate and collaborate via:

Slack - Day to day communication

Notion - Project Management - Engineering, Marketing, Design, Events, etc.

Figma - Product Design

Loom - Video screen sharing for async updates throughout the week

Slite - Documentation, Knowledge Sharing

We're looking for part-time help but ideally would love to bring someone full-time when we launch and secure our first round of funding, tentatively in a few months.