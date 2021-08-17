Branding, Visual Designer - Guile
Hey guys,
We are looking to hire an experienced and talented contractor who can help us with our Creative/Art Direction, Branding, Website Design and support our marketing efforts i.e. e-mail marketing campaigns, social media content, etc. We also need someone who can help guide our UI/UX designers as they are designing our mobile and web applications.
About Guile - We are launching 2 new tech platforms, dedicated to supporting the barbering and male grooming industry. Our platforms:
Guile Business Platform
Our platform serves the entire male grooming industry. To start we are supporting barbershops, hair salons (and eventually tattoo parlors) offering:
- Automated online booking, cashless payments, loyalty programs, e-commerce
- Individual digital resumes and booking profile pages for staff (barbers and hairstylists)
- Integrations with social media
- On-going professional photography/videography services (i.e Airbnb)
- Career advice and coaching, automated tax reporting, and personal goal/financial tracking to help support business owners.
- Etc
Guile Media Platform
Our platform first-ever learning management system - i.e. Coursera, edX, etc - designed specifically for the barbering industry offering:
- Digital content playground for manufacturers that we are partnering with - i.e. Gillette, American Crew, Andis, etc - to collaborate with talented barbers and stylists to create mini online classes and product tutorials.
- Classes for barbers and stylists to teach them how to improve their haircutting skills and product tutorials on how to use products to sell in their clientele in-shop.
- Classes for shop owners would teach about financial literacy i.e. how to obtain a barber license, ongoing tax advice, personal finance management, etc.
- Classes for clientele would offer a personalized experience with step-by-step tutorials showing men how to use products to improve their hair care, beard care, and skin care.
- Barbers and stylists selected as educators in our media platform would earn money off of all classes sold online globally i.e. Tidal, OnlyFans, etc.
- This is a premium, MasterClass style experience for Men's Grooming.
Our team:
- Myself (10+ years in IT/Field Sales, Customer Success, Strategy)
- 1 Content Delivery & Social Media Marketing Manager (also our overall project manager for all marketing related activities)
- 1 Head of SEO Director
- 1 Marketing Ops Automation / Data Analyst
- 1 Elite Lead Copywriter
- 1 Brand Strategy Consultant & Chief Editor
- 2 Full Stack Devs
- 1 Creative Studio Team (CTO, Creative Director, Product Manager, and UI/UX designers helping with Product Development, UX Strategy, Research, Wireframing across Mobile & Web applications)
Our team is distributed all around the US! We like the freedom to live and work where we choose 🏝
We're open to all tools for collaboration. Today, we communicate and collaborate via:
- Slack - Day to day communication
- Notion - Project Management - Engineering, Marketing, Design, Events, etc.
- Figma - Product Design
- Loom - Video screen sharing for async updates throughout the week
- Slite - Documentation, Knowledge Sharing
We're looking for part-time help but ideally would love to bring someone full-time when we launch and secure our first round of funding, tentatively in a few months.