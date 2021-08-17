Back
Design Brief

Branding, Visual Designer - Guile

Hey guys,

We are looking to hire an experienced and talented contractor who can help us with our Creative/Art Direction, Branding, Website Design and support our marketing efforts i.e. e-mail marketing campaigns, social media content, etc. We also need someone who can help guide our UI/UX designers as they are designing our mobile and web applications.

About Guile - We are launching 2 new tech platforms, dedicated to supporting the barbering and male grooming industry. Our platforms:

Guile Business Platform

Our platform serves the entire male grooming industry. To start we are supporting barbershops, hair salons (and eventually tattoo parlors) offering:

  • Automated online booking, cashless payments, loyalty programs, e-commerce
  • Individual digital resumes and booking profile pages for staff (barbers and hairstylists)
  • Integrations with social media
  • On-going professional photography/videography services (i.e Airbnb)
  • Career advice and coaching, automated tax reporting, and personal goal/financial tracking to help support business owners.
  • Etc


Guile Media Platform

Our platform first-ever learning management system - i.e. Coursera, edX, etc - designed specifically for the barbering industry offering:

  • Digital content playground for manufacturers that we are partnering with - i.e. Gillette, American Crew, Andis, etc - to collaborate with talented barbers and stylists to create mini online classes and product tutorials.
  • Classes for barbers and stylists to teach them how to improve their haircutting skills and product tutorials on how to use products to sell in their clientele in-shop.
  • Classes for shop owners would teach about financial literacy i.e. how to obtain a barber license, ongoing tax advice, personal finance management, etc.
  • Classes for clientele would offer a personalized experience with step-by-step tutorials showing men how to use products to improve their hair care, beard care, and skin care.
  • Barbers and stylists selected as educators in our media platform would earn money off of all classes sold online globally i.e. Tidal, OnlyFans, etc.
  • This is a premium, MasterClass style experience for Men's Grooming.


Our team:

  • Myself (10+ years in IT/Field Sales, Customer Success, Strategy)
  • 1 Content Delivery & Social Media Marketing Manager (also our overall project manager for all marketing related activities)
  • 1 Head of SEO Director
  • 1 Marketing Ops Automation / Data Analyst
  • 1 Elite Lead Copywriter
  • 1 Brand Strategy Consultant & Chief Editor
  • 2 Full Stack Devs
  • 1 Creative Studio Team (CTO, Creative Director, Product Manager, and UI/UX designers helping with Product Development, UX Strategy, Research, Wireframing across Mobile & Web applications)

Our team is distributed all around the US! We like the freedom to live and work where we choose 🏝

We're open to all tools for collaboration. Today, we communicate and collaborate via:

  • Slack - Day to day communication
  • Notion - Project Management - Engineering, Marketing, Design, Events, etc.
  • Figma - Product Design
  • Loom - Video screen sharing for async updates throughout the week
  • Slite - Documentation, Knowledge Sharing

We're looking for part-time help but ideally would love to bring someone full-time when we launch and secure our first round of funding, tentatively in a few months.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
Data?1616560882&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner