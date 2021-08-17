Branding Update Assets

Design Brief

I am looking for support creating a set of cohesive marketing assets for our business. We're in the process of launching some new branding and need support. in aligning our leaflet, posters and van livery to the new website launch.





What we are doing:

In the next couple of weeks LaundryRepublic will be launching a new website with updated branding. Our new branding style is modern, bold and highly illustrative.





We need some changes made to the new leaflet as there's too much information for people to digest easily. We also have new projects to begin on some posters to go on our brand lockers, as well as some van livery for our fleet of delivery vans.





You will be working with the marketing department based in the UK. You should have experience working with mass communications, branding and preparing print media both for large scale print and small scale print. Ideally you will also be able to support on creation of new illustrations in the same style as the new leaflet.