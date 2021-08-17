Design Brief
UX/UI for Data Collection Portal
Looking for a crisp clean UI/UX for a data collection portal.
- will need to be a responsive design knowing that most users will be mobile, so the priority should be to the the mobile design
- need someone with demonstrated examples of clean easy to use forms and traversal of a wizard like form system
- needs to look well polished and not like it just fell out of a bootstrap template
- initial xd wireframes/mockups are available to aid in progress towards the final product