Back
Design Brief

UX/UI for Data Collection Portal

Looking for a crisp clean UI/UX for a data collection portal.

  • will need to be a responsive design knowing that most users will be mobile, so the priority should be to the the mobile design
  • need someone with demonstrated examples of clean easy to use forms and traversal of a wizard like form system
  • needs to look well polished and not like it just fell out of a bootstrap template
  • initial xd wireframes/mockups are available to aid in progress towards the final product
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x000055e898ef9620>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner