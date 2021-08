Design Brief

Seeking a 2D animator to start ASAP for a three-to-four-week timeline to work on 2x 60-second 2D animations.

All illustrations and characters are ready.

Must have strong character work examples and the ability to focus on this project exclusively for the next two weeks. Once we get the blocking/pose pass completed, the animator will be able to work on and off to complete the refined and final animation sequences as we get client feedback.