Design Brief

Questionnaire Design

I have an upcoming project where I would like to create a web page similar to this: https://www.blueprism.com/rpa-value-calculator/contact-center-calculator/#.

It would be an RPA Calculator, calculating how easy it would be to automate a company's business processes with RPA.

The webpage would contain the following:

  • A questionnaire (approx. 10 questions)
  • The questions would each be on their own screens like this: https://www.blueprism.com/rpa-value-calculator/contact-center-calculator/# (not in a list like this: https://cloudworks.co/services/rpa/rpa-calculator/)
  • The questionnaire would take all of the customer's responses and end in two calculated results (automation score and time saved)
  • On the same window that shows their results, we would like an optional lead form that can collect their name, company name, and email address, so they can be contacted if they want more insights about their results, which we would then automatically send to them via email.

I'm looking for someone to design the look of the survey (not develop the survey). If you offer a service like this, please message me.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
