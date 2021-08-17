Tortoise Logo for App Company

Design Brief

I am searching for a talented designer to create a tortoise logo for my app company.

I’m not looking for a cartoon-like logo, something more adult and modern - maybe even a bit abstract is my vision.

The logo will be displayed on the app’s splash screen, website, marketing materials, social media, and so on.

I would like the logo to be simple enough that it can stand on its own (like with only 1 color) - e.g. like Nike, Apple, Target, etc. - and people will identify that it is a tortoise.

I can provide the current logo and also a few examples of some other cool tortoise images I came across online.

Last, as part of the logo, I need the company name - which will be placed at the bottom of the tortoise logo.

The company has two words, with the last word "STUDIO."

The two words will be on 2 separate lines, the size, style, and weight of the font do not have to be the same.

The first word contains only 5 letters.

Looking for some sort of Sans Serif font style as the basis.







