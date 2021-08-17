Back
Design Brief

Brand Developer

We are looking for someone who can help us with brand development, designing and can give us general guidance in everything related to designs from content for customers to investors.

I don't expect anyone to be an expert at all things, but we can arrange ways to outsource the work to professionals and guide them from design to delivery.

We are looking for someone who has passion and drives to take on challenging work, and since we are beginning to market our product, we want to build a long-term trusted relationship with someone with caliber so that when the time is right, they can become a permanent representative of StackGuardian.

We are already at a stage where many things are in place so it is not starting from the beginning but we need someone to shape our design concepts and unify them across the board.

When it comes to design, we currently work with the following tools:

  • Figma
  • Doodly
  • Adobe Suite

Some examples of work that I can think of right now are as follows:

  • Frontend layout design and usability reviews
  • Presentation, white-paper designs
  • Graphics for websites
  • Infographics
  • Email designing
  • Product Video editing

We look forward to your interest.

