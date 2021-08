Design Brief

Hello,

We would like to commission a poster in the style of eboy (Pixel Art/Computer Game). The poster should show a journey of a group of knights and wizards on their way to a new kingdom. The poster will be printed in a small edition later.

You can find some examples here:

https://www.eboy.com/spritebox/GuAke6jXeKD4o2qSD

https://www.eboy.com/spritebox/RKzPHr6sk6qjQMNM8

Who is interested?