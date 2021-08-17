Web Design & Dev for e-commerce store

Design Brief

Hello, dribble community!

I am looking to hire a designer & developer to help update and provide recommendations for updating an existing site: unfabricate.io.

The website should have the following pages:

Landing page Product page Our story Blog and/or Guides

From a branding & design perspective, it should have a tech, minimalist, and exploded (or unfabricated) feel.

See the Mural link for the mood board of the landing page and product page: Link

I am looking for someone who can take in my suggestions but also provide suggestions in the return/push back when my ideas are not great :) Please let me know if you have any questions!





Thank you,

Leron