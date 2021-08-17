Back
Design Brief

Web Design & Dev for e-commerce store

Hello, dribble community!

I am looking to hire a designer & developer to help update and provide recommendations for updating an existing site: unfabricate.io. 

The website should have the following pages:

  1. Landing page
  2. Product page 
  3. Our story 
  4. Blog and/or Guides 

From a branding & design perspective, it should have a tech, minimalist, and exploded (or unfabricated) feel.

See the Mural link for the mood board of the landing page and product page:  Link

I am looking for someone who can take in my suggestions but also provide suggestions in the return/push back when my ideas are not great :) Please let me know if you have any questions!


Thank you,

Leron

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
