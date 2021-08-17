Scalp Care product packaging design

Design Brief

This is a start-up company based in Shanghai, China. Our products matrix will focus on the personal care area and we plan to launch the first SKU- hair density serum intense, which is similar to the British brand Grow Gorgeous

Requirement:

We are looking for an experience ID designer to design the bottle shape of our product outer package of our first SKU, pls find the detailed requirements as following (all the pictures shown are from a similar product which we prefer to use as a design reference):

1. The package is a container fitting for thin serum

2. The shape should be a long cylinder with a 60ml size

3. The cylinder will be divided into two parts: head and body

Body Part:

It will be a normal plastic container

Head Part:

On the head of the container, we want to adopt a unique design which is launch several cones (like share beaks) and we plan to a launch steel ball on each cone to help consumers to massage their scalp while smearing serum into their scalp

4. Application method: holding the container and inserting it into your hair; Making the cones to touch to your scalp; Gently pressing down the container and the steel balls will seep the liquid

5. Design requirements: easy to use and the cone should be long enough to pass through the hair

6. Target costumer: 20-30 years old

7. Brand image: warm-hearted, confident and relaxed, playful

contact me for more information.

Regards