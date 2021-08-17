Back
Crypto MC Card Design - Hip Hop NFTs!

CryptoMCs is the world’s first digital Hip-Hop & RnB collectibles with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. Each collectible, which is materialized as a GIF and MP4 file, comes in the form of a “Card” with an artist profile (think Pokemon Cards for Cultural Icons!).

For this project, we need a designer to finalize our card design. Which needs a front and back. Additionally, there should be two types of cards: 1st Edition and Unlimited Edition. Each card must have a unique identifier as well.

The project requires the following:

  • Adobe Photoshop and/or Indesign Experience
  • Strong Graphic Design Experience
  • Preferably, a Dribble Profile

The front of the current card design is attached. The deliverables for the project are the following:

  1. Second, improved pass of current front card design.
  2. Development of back card design.
  3. Two card design templates (for front card design - 1st Edition and Unlimited Edition) - refer to Pokemon and Yugioh cards to see how the card design changes between the two different editions.
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
