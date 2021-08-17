Part time Web designer

Design Brief

Job description

We are looking for a part-time Graphic / Web Designer for some projects that are in development. The person who will be included in our team will need to be creative, curious, and have a team spirit.

Functions

- Design creative visuals mainly targeting web platforms. The designer may be called upon for different media, such as e-advertisements and visual document designs.

- Offer aesthetic and functional solutions to customer issues.

- Interact, discuss, conceptualize and brainstorm with clients regarding the design of their application/website.

Required profile

We are primarily looking for someone with a thirst for learning who is not afraid to come up with their ideas. Whether you are still a college student or graduating from university, fear not, we are more than open to young talent and want to give anyone the chance to join us! That said, here are the classic points to give you a little idea of ​​the profile we have in mind:

- A college or university education is recommended, but your portfolio, as well as your personality, will be more important.

- Experience in the field is a good asset.

- Knowledge of the Adobe suite.

- A good knowledge of Figma is an asset.

- Friendly, autonomous, reliable, and determined.

- Open-minded and creative.

- UI / UX knowledge.

- Good command of French as well as a good knowledge of English. Working conditions

- You will have very flexible hours.

- Young and dynamic company.

- You will work in the comfort of your home.

- Your creativity will be your main working tool, so let go and have fun!

We look forward to working with a web designer who will bring our projects to life, so we will be happy to accept your portfolio if this position interests you!