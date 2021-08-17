Back
Design Brief

Design Systems - Desktop focus

I need an experienced UX/UI designer to help me (and my team) to build out our design system, components, etc. focusing on desktop & simultaneously applying the UX patterns and components on a couple of desktop Supply Chain apps. Start date end of August - or as early as possible - (after a round of interviews), the contract will end Jan 1, 2022. Bonus points for illustration skills.

Large client. NO Agencies. US-based only (as will be hired as a contractor on a W-2)

Could be a good opportunity for more work after the end of this year as well.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
