Design Systems - Desktop focus

Design Brief

I need an experienced UX/UI designer to help me (and my team) to build out our design system, components, etc. focusing on desktop & simultaneously applying the UX patterns and components on a couple of desktop Supply Chain apps. Start date end of August - or as early as possible - (after a round of interviews), the contract will end Jan 1, 2022. Bonus points for illustration skills.

Large client. NO Agencies. US-based only (as will be hired as a contractor on a W-2)

Could be a good opportunity for more work after the end of this year as well.