Reflections of YOU (Cover Illustration)

Design Brief

Looking for a cover illustrator for a Reflections Journal for children: a unique entry in a series of children's books (with a pre-existing, but growing prominent character).

The client prefers at least two children (a girl and a boy) on the cover, and a design that meshes well with previous covers in the series, while still bearing a touch of the artist's own style.

A cover design for a 5.5" x 8.5" trim size is preferred.

Aiming to achieve a piece within the next several weeks / next month.

For examples of previous styles, please refer to: jueneconsulting.com/books