Design Brief
MoGraph Animators for visualizers//etc.
Hello animators. I am the Sr. Producer for a design agency in Hollywood. I have a lot of different music and entertainment-based clients that we make artwork and visuals. I'm looking for freelance animators to join my roster that has an eye for quality motion graphics and can match the vibe/mood of animation with the artist and song.
Daily responsibilities would include:
- Create custom animations using existing artwork created by our design team
- Follow directions from Creative Directors and team leads to create visual assets
- Must be able to take initial animation, and re-format to multiple aspect ratios, sizes, lengths, add various copies and logos, and more.
- Taking layered and non-layered artwork to create animations
- Render and upload final exports
- Save and organize clean project files and folders
Qualifications:
- Minimum 2-5 years of motion graphics or animation experience in social media, music, or the entertainment industry.
- Have an understanding of current trends of music AND video animation designs, styles, and techniques.
- Knowledge of both 2D and 3D workspaces is a plus.
- Knowledge in manipulating photoshop, illustrator, and multiple kinds of art file types for assets to use in your animation.
- Experience with typography and logo animations
- Knowledge of 3rd party plugins and shortcuts that speed up your workflow.
- Video editing is not required, but a huge plus.
- Mac or PC knowledge, with the ability to troubleshoot technical problems. (file crashes, slow renders, etc.)
- Ability to work independently in a punctual and professional manner.
- Strong at communicating updates on timelines, ETAs, and due date expectations.
This is currently a remote assignment, with the opportunity to be brought into the office full-time later. This is a great opportunity for beginning to mid-level animators. **All candidates must send REEL/PORTFOLIO to be considered**