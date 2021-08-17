Back
Design Brief

MoGraph Animators for visualizers//etc.

Hello animators. I am the Sr. Producer for a design agency in Hollywood. I have a lot of different music and entertainment-based clients that we make artwork and visuals. I'm looking for freelance animators to join my roster that has an eye for quality motion graphics and can match the vibe/mood of animation with the artist and song.

Daily responsibilities would include:

  • Create custom animations using existing artwork created by our design team
  • Follow directions from Creative Directors and team leads to create visual assets
  • Must be able to take initial animation, and re-format to multiple aspect ratios, sizes, lengths, add various copies and logos, and more.
  • Taking layered and non-layered artwork to create animations
  • Render and upload final exports
  • Save and organize clean project files and folders

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 2-5 years of motion graphics or animation experience in social media, music, or the entertainment industry.
  • Have an understanding of current trends of music AND video animation designs, styles, and techniques.
  • Knowledge of both 2D and 3D workspaces is a plus.
  • Knowledge in manipulating photoshop, illustrator, and multiple kinds of art file types for assets to use in your animation.
  • Experience with typography and logo animations
  • Knowledge of 3rd party plugins and shortcuts that speed up your workflow.
  • Video editing is not required, but a huge plus.
  • Mac or PC knowledge, with the ability to troubleshoot technical problems. (file crashes, slow renders, etc.)
  • Ability to work independently in a punctual and professional manner.
  • Strong at communicating updates on timelines, ETAs, and due date expectations.

This is currently a remote assignment, with the opportunity to be brought into the office full-time later. This is a great opportunity for beginning to mid-level animators. **All candidates must send REEL/PORTFOLIO to be considered**

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
