MoGraph Animators for visualizers//etc.

Design Brief

Hello animators. I am the Sr. Producer for a design agency in Hollywood. I have a lot of different music and entertainment-based clients that we make artwork and visuals. I'm looking for freelance animators to join my roster that has an eye for quality motion graphics and can match the vibe/mood of animation with the artist and song.

Daily responsibilities would include:

Create custom animations using existing artwork created by our design team

Follow directions from Creative Directors and team leads to create visual assets

Must be able to take initial animation, and re-format to multiple aspect ratios, sizes, lengths, add various copies and logos, and more.

Taking layered and non-layered artwork to create animations

Render and upload final exports

Save and organize clean project files and folders

Qualifications:

Minimum 2-5 years of motion graphics or animation experience in social media, music, or the entertainment industry.

music, or the entertainment industry. Have an understanding of current trends of music AND video animation designs, styles, and techniques.

Knowledge of both 2D and 3D workspaces is a plus.

Knowledge in manipulating photoshop, illustrator, and multiple kinds of art file types for assets to use in your animation.

Experience with typography and logo animations

Knowledge of 3rd party plugins and shortcuts that speed up your workflow.

Video editing is not required, but a huge plus.

Mac or PC knowledge, with the ability to troubleshoot technical problems. (file crashes, slow renders, etc.)

Ability to work independently in a punctual and professional manner.

Strong at communicating updates on timelines, ETAs, and due date expectations.

This is currently a remote assignment, with the opportunity to be brought into the office full-time later. This is a great opportunity for beginning to mid-level animators. **All candidates must send REEL/PORTFOLIO to be considered**