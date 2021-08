Design Brief

Looking to see how many iterations of our company name you can make with a country/western theme (in rope script w/ a rope lasso, w/ a horseshoe underneath, w/ a silhouette of a western-scape at the bottom, etc-- full creative license). I'll pay you for every interesting design you come up with. If this works out, we can keep you on retainer to make 2-3 designs a month at a set rate for as long as you want.