UI Designer for an Ecommerce Brand

Design Brief

We are an eCommerce brand selling unique Red and NIR therapy devices.

Here's our site URL - clinicred.com

We have 2 products in our collection for now and have been selling these to older people (60+ age) successfully for over a year.

We are going to add a few more Red and Infrared therapy devices to our collection that will target the younger generation (people into skincare, anti-aging, fitness, biohacking, etc) as well, and therefore looking to revamp the whole website by giving it a fresher look and feel, whilst keeping it minimalist and modern.

We want to revamp the home page, product page layout, blog posts, FAQs (accordion) - giving those a clean yet fresh look.

So this will require working out the color scheme, logo, fonts, UI/UX, and flows.

Here are a few examples (in no particular order) with clean layouts:

https://joovv.com/

https://hismileteeth.com/

https://supply.co/

https://app.mylivia.com/

These are in no particular order (but all of these are fresh and minimalistic websites).

Joovv is the only one that sells the same products in my niche. Rest all are just examples. I am not looking to copy/replicate any of these designs so just treat the examples as mere guidance only :)

We will need someone who can play around with both product and lifestyle images we have and can come up with an awesome design - that is a combination of aesthetics + conversion principles.

It will be great if you can come back to us with your overall design and coding strategy, timelines, costing, etc.

- Ecommerce experience - you must know how to create high-converting websites.

The project will involve complete rebranding including color palette, typography, logo, and layouts.

Ultimately your design will be coded on the Shopify platform so it will be great if you can do both (design and coding).

If you have experience in similar stuff then please share your portfolio, strategy, and pricing (including timelines).