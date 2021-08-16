Design Brief

Part-time Contract Graphic & Web Designer

CODAworx is the hub of the commissioned art economy. Featuring commissioned artwork in the interior, architectural, and public spaces, the site brings together an online community where anyone can showcase work, hire artists, and get hired. Designed for use by artists, design professionals, and industry resources, CODAworx provides its members with a platform to earn recognition for their design + art projects, connect with other members of the creative community, and conduct transactions.

CODAworx is hiring a contract graphic designer (10 - 15 hours per week) to augment the existing web development team. The primary responsibility of this position is to create graphics for use in emails, social media, and web content and to create/update web pages.

Essential Qualifications

5+ years of graphic design experience

Expertise in creating graphics for use emails, social media, and web content

Expertise in designing web pages

Ability to create and enforce consistent brand standards across multiple channels

Extensive experience in WordPress

Extensive knowledge of Adobe suite

Prior experience with Hubspot

Prior experience with design management software

Prior experience designing online advertising





Other Desirable Qualifications

Entrepreneurial attitude a must

Ability to flex priorities based on emergent needs

Experience with large scale public artworks

Located in Madison, WI





This is a contract part-time position and is only open to US-based applicants. The anticipated duration of the contract is 6 months. Please submit resume and design samples via the CODAworx website - here.