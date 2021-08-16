One-Tap Checkout from Social Media

Design Brief

WHO?

Looking for a senior product designer who can help us build the best eCommerce checkout and payment experience as a mobile/web experience on top of the top social media sites and apps.

WHAT?

Ownit’s mission is to make commerce at the point of discovery work for consumers, creators, and brands. Ownit’s checkout links enable a one-tap purchase of any product on social media, web, email with any merchant and payment. Specifically, Ownit offers consumers the ability to shop for products on the most popular social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, and Snapchat) with the most popular retail stores (Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart) and the largest payment gateways (Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Affirm). We call it ‘Social Checkout’.

WHY?

Ownit is a well-funded, venture-backed tech startup founded by three ex-Amazon, ex-Walmart, and ex-Anycart eCommerce veterans with over 50 years of combined domain expertise. We’ve worked at the largest companies in the world and the fastest-growing startups. We’ve built and sold companies from the ground up. Ownit is backed by some of the most renowned Silicon Valley investors and is our most ambitious venture yet.