Design Brief
Investor Pitch Deck
I am looking for a designer to help make our pitch deck for our seed fundraising looks great!
Everything is written, we have some branding guidelines in place (enough for a pitch deck).
🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I am looking for a designer to help make our pitch deck for our seed fundraising looks great!
Everything is written, we have some branding guidelines in place (enough for a pitch deck).