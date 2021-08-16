Native Ads - MultiCultural Beauty Brand

Design Brief

As I am is a leading hair care brand in the Multicultural category within the beauty market.

Established in 2011, As I Am is distributed in mass throughout the US in Drug & Grocery, E-Commerce, and Amazon. is also available in OTC beauty stores and Sally Beauty. As I Am is currently making in-roads in Europe, UK (Superdrugs & Boots), Africa and the Middle-East. This brand is renowned for its contribution to the Natural hair world.

As the no.1 brand in the Cowash category, this brand was founded by Master Chemist Dr. Ali Syed, who has over 30 patents and over 50 years of dedicated research on curly and coily hair. Please follow this link to learn more about the brand and it’s collections : www.asiamnaturally.com

Collections:

As I currently have 6 collections that are built to cater to the needs of the natural hair consumer. From Moisturizing, Strengthening, Hair Growth, Dryness of Scalp, Dandruff, Temporary Hair color to Pure Oils, As I Am has a variety of solutions that the everyday consumer needs as part of her daily hair regimen. It is also the No.1 choice for Cowash, a growing phenomenon in haircare.

Talent: We are looking for a graphic designer/artist/creative resource, to work with us on upcoming campaigns, partnering with some of the most renowned portals in the beauty world such as Vogue, R29, Byrdie, HypeBae, TZR et al.

Project Objective: To develop creative assets, ads, banners & other creative materials, that tie in with the brand and the relevant portal. The designer is expected to develop assets that fit the criteria and meet all the requirements shared by the team.

Assets needed: Customized ads, sized 300x600, 300x250, 320x50, 728x90, 970x250, Banners, Half pagers, Billboards, medium rectangles (list to follow). Images/pictures/current brand assets could be used to create a design that fits the brief, but a new photoshoot could also be considered to accommodate the designer's needs. In this case, the designer will partner with the brand to execute this photoshoot online (Details to be discussed once the project is locked in).

Project Timelines: From start to finish, between now and September 20th 2021.

Budget: $55 - $70 per hour - 15 hours of work expected.

Payment Terms: 100% After completion of project. NET 30 days.



