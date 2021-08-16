Logo and Twitter banner

Design Brief

We are a derivatives trading protocol in DeFi, called Elektro Protocol.

Using Elektro, we can decompose the clearing of financial contracts into packages of ‘atomic’ instruments, using put-call parity relationships. This enables order matching at the atomic instrument level, and for ‘synthetic’ orders to be formed via replication principles involving multiple interdependent legs.

In plain English, this means the protocol can puzzle together a trade package from anything, or decompose any trading instrument into multiple smaller building blocks.

We are looking for a logo and a Twitter banner for now. Inspiration:

Given the name is Elektro, maybe the logo could be energetic/electrically inspired.