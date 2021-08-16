Back
Design Brief

Camouflage pattern design

Our official site: www.hisea.com

We are outdoor clothing and footwear manufacturer and seller. We want to hire someone to design a camouflage pattern for us. The pattern will be printed on our products-hunting boots and waders.

The camouflage pattern we want is like these: 

Description:

In the pattern, there are cattails, reeds, weeds, wheatears, branches, dead wood, and leaves, which help hunters hide in fields and woods. And the color has gradation changes such as green, withered yellow, wheat. And there is shadow, light, and dark. It is supposed to look stereoscopic and real.

If you would like to discuss more details, please feel free to contact us.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 16, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
