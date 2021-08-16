Back
Design Brief

Icons set for ecommerce

I need a freelancer to design a set of 17 icons illustrations.

Products categories icons (will go below the header):

  • Audio & Speakers
  • Headphones
  • Home Cinema, TV & Video
  • Car Electronics
  • Computers & Laptops
  • Digital Storage
  • Printers & Scanners
  • Cameras
  • Drones
  • Gaming
  • Home Security
  • Batteries & Power Supply
  • Phones & Smart Tech
  • Music

Profile icons (will go on the header):

  • Wishlist
  • Shopping cart
  • My profile

Brand guideline:

  • Brand primary color: #064ACB
  • Brand primary light color: #366ED8
  • Brand secondary color: #F3A953

The website will look like this one: www.catch.com.au

