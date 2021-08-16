Icons set for ecommerce

Design Brief

I need a freelancer to design a set of 17 icons illustrations.

Products categories icons (will go below the header):

Audio & Speakers

Headphones

Home Cinema, TV & Video

Car Electronics

Computers & Laptops

Digital Storage

Printers & Scanners

Cameras

Drones

Gaming

Home Security

Batteries & Power Supply

Phones & Smart Tech

Music

Profile icons (will go on the header):

Wishlist

Shopping cart

My profile

Brand guideline:

Brand primary color: #064ACB

Brand primary light color: #366ED8

Brand secondary color: #F3A953

The website will look like this one: www.catch.com.au