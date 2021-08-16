Design Brief
Icons set for ecommerce
I need a freelancer to design a set of 17 icons illustrations.
Products categories icons (will go below the header):
- Audio & Speakers
- Headphones
- Home Cinema, TV & Video
- Car Electronics
- Computers & Laptops
- Digital Storage
- Printers & Scanners
- Cameras
- Drones
- Gaming
- Home Security
- Batteries & Power Supply
- Phones & Smart Tech
- Music
Profile icons (will go on the header):
- Wishlist
- Shopping cart
- My profile
Brand guideline:
- Brand primary color: #064ACB
- Brand primary light color: #366ED8
- Brand secondary color: #F3A953
The website will look like this one: www.catch.com.au