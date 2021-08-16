Back
Design Brief

Web Designer

We are looking for a freelance Web Designer who will be responsible for designing and building the interface, navigation, and aesthetic of websites.

Responsibilities

  •   Designing engaging and responsive landing pages
  •   Conduction UX research
  •   Integrating CMS programs and data feeds into websites
  •   Optimizing sites for maximum speed and scalability
  •   Employing industry and design best practices through the website build process
  •  Conducting website testing
  •   Liaising with back-end developers to ensure web and app logic is properly integrated
  •   Ensuring website function and stability across devices i.e. desktop, mobile, tablet
  •   Working with marketing and research teams to incorporate brand elements and relevant market research findings into the website
  •   Providing internal support and external customer service throughout the build and launch process of the website

Requirements

  •   Minimum experience of 3 years
  •   Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign
  •   API web integration
  •   Experience in User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI)
  •   Experience in brand/graphic design
  •   Experience with Figma
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 16, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
