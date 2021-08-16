Design Brief
Web Designer
We are looking for a freelance Web Designer who will be responsible for designing and building the interface, navigation, and aesthetic of websites.
Responsibilities
- Designing engaging and responsive landing pages
- Conduction UX research
- Integrating CMS programs and data feeds into websites
- Optimizing sites for maximum speed and scalability
- Employing industry and design best practices through the website build process
- Conducting website testing
- Liaising with back-end developers to ensure web and app logic is properly integrated
- Ensuring website function and stability across devices i.e. desktop, mobile, tablet
- Working with marketing and research teams to incorporate brand elements and relevant market research findings into the website
- Providing internal support and external customer service throughout the build and launch process of the website
Requirements
- Minimum experience of 3 years
- Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign
- API web integration
- Experience in User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI)
- Experience in brand/graphic design
- Experience with Figma