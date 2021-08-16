Design Brief

We are looking for a freelance Web Designer who will be responsible for designing and building the interface, navigation, and aesthetic of websites.

Responsibilities

Designing engaging and responsive landing pages

Conduction UX research

Integrating CMS programs and data feeds into websites

Optimizing sites for maximum speed and scalability

Employing industry and design best practices through the website build process

Conducting website testing

Liaising with back-end developers to ensure web and app logic is properly integrated

Ensuring website function and stability across devices i.e. desktop, mobile, tablet

Working with marketing and research teams to incorporate brand elements and relevant market research findings into the website

Providing internal support and external customer service throughout the build and launch process of the website

Requirements