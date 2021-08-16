Back
Design Brief

Illustrations for Data Visualisation

We are looking for someone to create financially themed illustrations that will be used to creatively visualize share market graphs. A full design brief will be supplied to qualified responders. We are looking to engage a designer to create one illustration to start with and will look to extend the work to more illustrations if everything goes well. You need to have:

  1. A portfolio with landscape style illustrations (i.e. mountain scenes, forests, and other landscapes)
  2. A solid understanding and interest of the US sharemarket

This work is for a startup based in Australia.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 16, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1629087535&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner