Illustrations for bar brand

Design Brief

Hi,

I have a series of 8 illustrations I need to be created for some secondary brand elements. The illustrations will need to have a 70's vibe to them, cartoonish and playful. If you can add your own ever so slightly twisted or psychedelic to them that would be great but it would need to be subtle. The illustrations themselves being a part of a brand will need to be flat though (I have examples).

The illustrations will be briefed in the form of a story that is open for interpretation.

Let's have some fun!

The brand is for a bar opening in Melbourne, Australia.