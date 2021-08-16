Branding - Italian Food Ecommerce Site

Design Brief

Hello,

My brother and I are looking for an illustrator to assist us with branding our small company. Specifically ability to illustrate characters /scenes for print and web. We are looking for someone who would utilize a similar style from Casper Mattress branding.

Company details: We are doing a pre-launch holiday gift box for curated Italian specialty foods. Not being able to fully launch of e-commerce site until next year, we thought this would be a great way to "expose" the brand.

What is need:

My brother and I will be two characters in the identity that will be a part of each illustration (for the most part)

Box design and insert designs along with some web illustrations.

5-10 illustrations in total I believe are most likely needed. Character illustrations, characters in scenes like a gondola in Venice, dressed as gladiators in Rome, characters in Pisa, characters with family at a table, etc.

This would be an ongoing relationship

Looking for a flat free for this project.

Link me your character work. Keep in mind we are looking for a Similar style as Casper Mattress: https://www.behance.net/gallery/61593209/Casper