Design Brief
UX/UI Designer - Internship (3 months)
We’re a stealth startup in Bangalore, looking for a passionate UX/UI designer (remote work).
Stipend: Rs.10,000 per month - Rs.15,000 per month
Location: Remote
Reports to: CEO/Founder
Requirements:
- Students and graduates are both welcome.
- Experience in UX/UI design or studying in the relevant field
- Excellent skills in Figma, Illustrator, and other relevant design tools
- Graphic design and illustration skills, with a good understanding of typography, intuitive layouts, and palate development
- Deep understanding of user-experience design for mobile and the web
- Stays up to date with technology and design trends, and has the ability to bring those insights into the work
- A team player who easily adapts to a rapidly changing environment
Responsibilities:
- Create storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps
- Develop UI wireframes, mock-ups, and Click prototypes that clearly illustrate how the product functions
- Establish design guidelines, best practices, and standards
- Create web and mobile UI templates in Figma
- Create illustrations under various categories