Design Brief

UX/UI Designer - Internship (3 months)

We’re a stealth startup in Bangalore, looking for a passionate UX/UI designer (remote work).

Stipend: Rs.10,000 per month - Rs.15,000 per month

Location: Remote

Reports to: CEO/Founder

Requirements:

  • Students and graduates are both welcome.
  • Experience in UX/UI design or studying in the relevant field
  • Excellent skills in Figma, Illustrator, and other relevant design tools
  • Graphic design and illustration skills, with a good understanding of typography, intuitive layouts, and palate development
  • Deep understanding of user-experience design for mobile and the web
  • Stays up to date with technology and design trends, and has the ability to bring those insights into the work
  • A team player who easily adapts to a rapidly changing environment

Responsibilities:

  • Create storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps
  • Develop UI wireframes, mock-ups, and Click prototypes that clearly illustrate how the product functions
  • Establish design guidelines, best practices, and standards
  • Create web and mobile UI templates in Figma
  • Create illustrations under various categories
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 16, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
