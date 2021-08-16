Book Cover Designer

Design Brief

I am a novelist seeking to publish the first installment of my seven-volume novel The Crooked Little Pieces next year. It will be released in February 2022 through my imprint (in the making) The Crepuscular Press, which will have its own website as soon as I obtain illustrations for both the cover of the book and promotional pictures for ads.

Although this is freelance work, it requires a long-term commitment on the part of the illustrator. The Crooked Little Pieces' seven volumes will be published one by one over the next six years, and I would very much like to keep the same illustrator for each of the books.

Applicants who express interest will be expected to read the first volume (113,000 words) before suggesting ideas for the cover. At the moment my vision is five images reflecting particular scenes with my heroines, one of these being the cover.

However, I am happy to hear illustrators' ideas. I am looking ideally for pencil or pastel sketches (rather than digital). That said, first and foremost I am looking for an illustrator who will like The Crooked Little Pieces as much as I like their work - in the interest of establishing a mutually beneficial artistic relationship.

Here is the provisional book jacket blurb:

Lost are the creatures destined never to be understood.

1926. Professor Josef van der Holt obtains a post at an all-women’s college overseas. Stuffy London suddenly becomes the site for the unseemly exploits of his half-Dutch and half-German daughters Anneliese and Isabel. When tragedy carves out a hollow in their lives, a severed soul sends the sororal twins along a jagged path: while Isabel takes flight in sensual hedonism Anneliese skirts danger in her role as a sleuth. Elusive is the sentiments they seek: swift stopovers of fleeting feeling. Lopsided loves and passions scarcely probable veer each away from the predictable.

And when the obvious appears unstoppable the opposite may achingly be true.

Spanning the twentieth century’s five most volatile decades, The Crooked Little Pieces is a series about inextricable entanglements. Perverse relationships pervade a glossary of scenes. Plots criss-cross over a rich tapestry of twists and tension-fuelling characters: some relatable, others opaque, and many “crooked”.

It is a television drama. Novelized.

Admittedly I'm unfamiliar with the fees for illustrators and would be happy to pay an initial retainer to an applicant whose art I feel matches the feel of the book and who would like to make an attempt. The illustrator chosen will receive somewhere from $200-$350 per image for around five altogether. Alternatively (or additionally) I would be happy to come to an arrangement where the illustrator gains a percentage on every book sold.

I look forward to hearing from anyone who's interested.

Kind regards,

Sophia Lambton