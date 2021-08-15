Back
Design Brief

Branding/Watermark for Live Stream

I need a graphics that I can put over my stream with a couple social media icons and my username. I'd just like to have something that is a little less janky looking than the text in OBS.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
