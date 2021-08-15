Branding Needed For A New Nation

Design Brief

Hi everybody! We are a group of young people from Gen Z and Y.

As human beings living on this earth, it is impossible to set aside and watch our planet burning and suffocating...

We are disappointed, and we lost faith in our governments to deal with climate change- they are too slow to react and full of corruption.

It is time to apply technology and democracy together!





Intro

Welcome to "Novus", the First Nation where "Human beings" is the connecting factor.

The First Nation is built for the prosperity of the planet earth and human beings together.





Mission

Our project will serve as a digital/virtual nation that does not need land nor representatives-it will be a direct democracy without the middle man, without the manipulation of the individual.

The nation's first mission will be declaring war on climate change and convince as many organizations and individuals to declare war on it.





Brief:

1.Everybody can join as citizens and pay a small sum each month; in return -the citizen has the voting right to change the nation's course and a physical passport.





2.We will use NFT's to create "war bonds" to help the war effort and let artists express themselves on the topic of climate change.





All the money accumulated by the country will combat climate change in various ways - funding new technologies, education, hostile takeovers of non-moral companies, etc.





Secondary objectives:

1.The nation will take care of citizens from struggling and impoverished areas by providing food, shelter, education, and medicine.





2.Creating a financial structure of our own currency that will serve as the citizens of this novel nation.





Our Values:

Progressive, liberal, hybrid of individualism and collectiveness, active over passive, data-driven ( we will act based on data ).





Technology

We are utilizing blockchain for direct democracy and war bonds.





The designing language -

Modern, abstract, rebellious





Deliveries :

Brand identity Logo

Next project that we will need (more budget)?





UI/UX





BTW:

We are openly and happily receiving new teammates for this wonderful journey - feel free to contact me!