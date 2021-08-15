App for Rapid Antigen Test

Design Brief

Hi All,

Basically, I want an app asap that does something like the following:

Client Buys Antigen Test Kit

A unique code generated for that test on purchase

Client goes on the app .. puts in the code or QR which gives the client access to the app

Client then answers a few basic questions

Uploads image of test before and after

Submits the form

We send client a certificate by email and in their user area after verifying test by our health professionals

If someone can get back to me asap, with lead time and cost.





Thanks,

Adam