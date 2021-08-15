Back
Design Brief

App for Rapid Antigen Test

Hi All,

Basically, I want an app asap that does something like the following:

  • Client Buys Antigen Test Kit
  • A unique code generated for that test on purchase
  • Client goes on the app .. puts in the code or QR which gives the client access to the app
  • Client then answers a few basic questions
  • Uploads image of test before and after
  • Submits the form
  • We send client a certificate by email and in their user area after verifying test by our health professionals

If someone can get back to me asap, with lead time and cost.


Thanks,

Adam

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 15, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1628993000&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner