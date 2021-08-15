Design Brief
App for Rapid Antigen Test
Hi All,
Basically, I want an app asap that does something like the following:
- Client Buys Antigen Test Kit
- A unique code generated for that test on purchase
- Client goes on the app .. puts in the code or QR which gives the client access to the app
- Client then answers a few basic questions
- Uploads image of test before and after
- Submits the form
- We send client a certificate by email and in their user area after verifying test by our health professionals
If someone can get back to me asap, with lead time and cost.
Thanks,
Adam