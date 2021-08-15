Brand Design, Logo and Graphics

Design Brief

Hello there,

I'm looking to put together a limited range of casual clothing with a combat sports theme. A hoodie, one - two long sleeve shirts two t-shirts one tracksuit pants and one set of active wear tights.

I need:

1 logo

Font/text for the sleeves of the hoodie, the long sleeve shirts, and for the side of the pant legs.

Designs for the t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, and hoodies.

I have a good foundation of the design features and imagery I want to incorporate. If your portfolio of work is similar to what I'm trying to achieve then I'm happy to hand over creative control so long as some fundamental aspects are retained.

I'm using Printful. So designs will need to meet their print file guidelines. A designer with experience on this platform, who could also consult on bringing files to the final products be optimal.