Directors Treatment - Indesign Base File

Design Brief

Hello,

I am a Brooklyn-based director named Brandon Mercer. I recently discovered the need to alter my approach to treatments when bidding on projects. I used to make them individually before tailoring them to each project. While this is still the end goal, I believe it would be beneficial for me to have a base InDesign file from which to begin each project to speed up my workflow.

I am looking for a graphic designer to work with me to develop a base template that I can work from InDesign. It would be helpful if you have been a treatment designer previously but is not necessary if our styles align.

The rate can be discussed as we talk more about the project. It would be great to get a quote.

Thank you!