3D Render Aboriginal Male and Female

Design Brief

We are a charity that provides health services to vulnerable Aboriginal communities I’m isolated and remote areas. As part of our work we are setting up a study lab for school kids interested in pursuing health careers. Almost all of our human anatomy charts are in English and use Anglo Saxon bodies. We want an illustration of an Aboriginal man and woman (anatomically correct front and back) to use as a base for a human body chart that will translate human body components into multiple Aboriginal languages so kids can see someone that looks like them and their own language in action, The illustrations need to be realistic.