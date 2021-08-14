Visual Designer (UI) - Sport Startup

Design Brief

Hi,

We are sport / health tech product team and we are going to change the world ;-) at least the way of life of our clients.

I’m looking to team up with someone with UI / Visual Design approach, but who really likes to work with UX, Apps, and who is mobile orientated. It would be fantastic if you also like to switch for ie. illustration, motion, more around a brand design.

Currently, we are looking for someone to project, but we are also hoping for a long-term partnership.

Please note: we don't look for studios or agencies

Responsibility:

Design and CoDesign – user interface for desktop app (PWA) and mobile app for Android and iOS.

Understand our customers and gained insights will become a canvas for a proposed design.

Came ahead with an interface solution which first but not least will help our customers being a better version of themselves.

Must have:

Great cooperating skills, close to other designers and variety of experts.

Strong experience in designing for desktop, web apps and mobile app design.

Know the frameworks, design, tech rules, as well as good practices.

Being familiar with trends.

Experiences with most popular XD / Figma / (eventually other soft - to discuss) as well as being familiar with Adobe Products.

Portfolio proving skills and CV, showing accomplishments.





Nice to have:

Live a healthy lifestyle

Have UX experience

Illustration Skills

Motion Skills

Design for marketing

If you have any questions - feel free to ask me.