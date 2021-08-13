Back
Design Brief

School Athletics Logo

I am an athletic director looking for a logo for our athletic department.

We are a catholic school and I would like this incorporated if possible.

Our mascot is the falcon.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
