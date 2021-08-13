Design Brief

I have a shop pf souvenir for Saudi Arabia south area, and I like your work on Illustration of some heritage locations and I have this location I need

"Illustration of Rijal Almaʽvillage "

Rijal Almaʽa is a heritage village located in Rijal Almaa province, which is in the Asir region, about 52 km west of Abha, southwest of Saudi Arabia, the village is more than 900 years old.

this some images :

https://www.google.com/search?q=Rijal+Almaa+village&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwixmdvR9q7yAhXWIhoKHZiCDrsQ2-cCegQIABAA

l need to use it for: