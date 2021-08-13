Splash Screen Animation

Design Brief

I have been designing a Game called Bomb Voyage for the past 2 years.

It's a 2D top-down adventure shooter and I am looking for a simple animation of the Company name Darkside Gaming to play on a splash screen at startup.

I would like the Name D in Darkside gaming to start as a Full moon and phase into a half-moon before fading into the shape of a D and then the rest of darkside gaming fades in next to it. Something like this should be fairly simple but keep an interesting and classy look.