Design Brief
Logo for Wise Goat Company
Hi,
I'm looking for a logo designer to make a logo for our brand.
It needs to have:
- A wise-looking goat face.
- 2 goats in the air with legs crossed.
I can explain this further if you're interested!
🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi,
I'm looking for a logo designer to make a logo for our brand.
It needs to have:
I can explain this further if you're interested!