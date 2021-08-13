Back
Design Brief

Logo for Wise Goat Company

Hi,

I'm looking for a logo designer to make a logo for our brand.

It needs to have:

  1. A wise-looking goat face.
  2. 2 goats in the air with legs crossed.

I can explain this further if you're interested!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
181f684c485417db4e8464613179cae9
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner