New brand + website design

Design Brief

Hi!

We are a whole-body cryotherapy clinic located in Copenhagen. We have been open for 4 months and started out with some cheap branding work and are now looking to take it to the next level.

Therefore, we are looking for an experienced designer to help us redo our overall branding which includes choosing colors and typography + re-designing our logo and website from the ground up.

Basically, we are looking to redo our overall visual style + design elements like our logo and website.

Our budget is between 1,000 and 2,000$ depending on your experience.