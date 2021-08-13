Back
Design Brief

Brand identity & logo

I am looking for a freelance designer to create a logo and splash page for a start-up in the baby gear space.

We have created mood boards to follow for initial inspiration and we are happy to share.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
