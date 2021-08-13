Design Brief
Brand identity & logo
I am looking for a freelance designer to create a logo and splash page for a start-up in the baby gear space.
We have created mood boards to follow for initial inspiration and we are happy to share.
🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I am looking for a freelance designer to create a logo and splash page for a start-up in the baby gear space.
We have created mood boards to follow for initial inspiration and we are happy to share.