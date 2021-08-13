Illest dog walking adventure biz

Design Brief

Company: DOGGO

Occupation: Dog walker

Looking for a logo and branding help for my dog walking adventure service based out of a somewhat rich beach town, Carlsbad, Ca.

We are an adventure dog service that goes beyond strolls around the block. We provide exercise, social interaction, fun adventures, solo/group dog walking, beach/park adventures, and hiking trips. We also offer drop-in visits, and pet sitting while your away. Our slogan is WALK•PLAY•STAY but I’m not married to it.

First set of picture example will be provided the style and color theme - I think is the illest. Second set will include logo examples I find to be Dy-nomite! We are planning on expanding to a canine backpack line sometime in the future so a logo incorporates a Corgi x American border collie mix swagged out in his adorable little backpack would be ideal. But at the same time I want it to be clean and hip, funky, and fun all while appealing to the rich and beautiful for there is the Mula.

Taking advantage of the Cool Business name “DOGGO”. If I could draw believe you me I would be having a hay day with all the ideas I have. I want something cool but clean, bright and inviting but not girly. A few clients joke and refer to me as the dog dude or Doggo dude. Or you can improvise with “Dog” “Go”.

I like the dog cross bones but it would have to come across playful and fun and not piratey and scary. Of course the paw is always a go to but being a favorite it would really have to win the most likely to shit on everyone else’s design award in high school.

My budget is not as what you expected but after getting slapped and tickled by the someone I refer to as COVID-19, I’m just getting my legs back. Thanks!

I also want to include mobile page of some business I found and didn’t hate their set up and design.



